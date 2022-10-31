Haunted car wash promises a shiny clean car with a scare

One local business went all out for Halloween, while supporting a good cause. Shine Time Super Wash & Express Polish off of University Drive transformed into a haunted tunnel.
"We're about the customer experience and it really is a really awesome experience," said Will Clem, director of wash operations. "Not only do you get scared, you get an awesome car wash to boot."
At Shine Time, Clem said their services come with a scare. "Every year the demand for it is greater," he said.
This is the 4th year the car wash has transformed to a haunted tunnel for three days leading up to Halloween.
"We get phone calls a month out asking are we having the haunted tunnel," said Clem.
However, it's not all tricks at the car wash. Clem explained, "Five dollars of every car that comes through goes to the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama."
Clem said they had a goal of 1,000 cars by the end of Halloween, which means they'll be making a substantial donation to Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama.
"Kids love car washes, and we love the kids coming through... Halloween is about kids and family, so we just thought Boys and Girls Club that was the way to go," said Clem.
He said all of the employees are happy to be able to bring the community together with haunted festivities, while also giving back.
Halloween was the last night for the haunted tunnel, but Clem said they are already planning the tunnel for next year. In the meantime, he encourages anyone to stop by and get a regular car wash, without the scare.