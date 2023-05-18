Hatton wins finals 12-10 over Wicksburg

OXFORD – After dropping the opening game of the Class 2A State Softball Championship Series, Hatton High School was able to rally to take the lead, then hold off Wicksburg for a 12-10 victory in the winner-take-all final.
Top-ranked Wicksburg was able to extend its stay by coming out of the loser’s bracket beating J.U. Blacksher 6-3 earlier in the day. The Panthers lost to the Hornets in the winner’s bracket 1-0 but rebounded with a 14-6 victory in the first game of the title series.
The final two games featured 42 runs, 47 hits and multiple momentum swings. The Panthers (47-11) used a nine-run fourth inning to take control in the opener. Hatton led 6-2 after three innings but would not score again. Ella Grace Kelley led the way at the plate by going 4-for-5 with a pair of RBIs.
Wicksburg’s momentum appeared to carry over into the second game. The Panthers plated four runs in the top of the first inning before Hatton made its move. The Hornets sent 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the second, scoring seven runs off five hits to take a 7-4 lead.
A single run by Wicksburg in the top of the fourth briefly made the score 7-5 before Hatton responded with two runs of its own in the bottom of the frame. Another Wicksburg run and two more Hatton runs in the fifth made the score 11-6 before the Panthers made one last push.
A four-run sixth inning pulled Wicksburg to within a single run. Hatton added an insurance run in the bottom of the inning and the Panthers went down in order in the top of the seventh.
Tournament MVP Bradyn Mitchell recorded the pitching victory. She also had a single, a triple and two RBIs in the championship series.
Brianna Oliver and Kailyn Quails added two hits each and were also named to the all-tournament team. Mallie Yarbrough, Marlie Hood and Morgan Lane all went 2-for-3 and had two RBIs each for the Hornets (34-22).
Kelly added to her Game One performance with a 3-for-5 showing in the nightcap. She was also named to the all-tournament team along with teammates Megan Cochran and Kylie Ann Barnes. Cochran was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in while Barnes went 3-for-4 and drove in five runs for the Panthers.