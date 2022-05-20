Hartselle's Will Turner dominates on the mound as Tigers down Pelham 5-1

OXFORD – Hartselle High School senior left-hander Will Turner pushed Hartselle within one victory of the Tigers’ first state baseball title since 2018 Thursday night with a dazzling performance in Game 1 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Baseball Championship Series.
Turner struck out nine and allowed only five hits to lead Hartselle (37-4), coached by William Booth, to a 5-1 victory over Pelham in game one of the Class 6A baseball championship series at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park. Turner (12-1) threw just 103 pitches in the complete-game victory.
The victory for Hartselle (37-4) was the 1,141st win got Tigers’ legendary Hall of Fame coach. Booth’s career record, which leads the AHSAA, is now 1,141-497. Turner upped his strikeout total to 110 in just 73 1/3 innings and closed his season with a 1.43 ERA.
Game 2 was scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at 4 p.m. at Jacksonville State University’s Rudy Abbott Field/Jim Case Stadium. Game 3, if necessary, would follow.
Hartselle’s Cade Miles, Jo Williamson and Coleman Mizell had RBI singles in the second inning of Thursday’s win. Eli Tidwell and Williamson added RBI singles in the fifth. Tidwell and Williamson had three hits apiece, accounting for more than half of the Tigers’ 10 hits.
For Pelham, Jake Fox drove in Zack Egan for the Panthers’ only run in the seventh inning. Christian Pritchett took the pitching loss for Pelham.
Hartselle, which finished as runner-up in Class 6A last season, has won eight state baseball championships, all since 1990. Pelham (18-19-1), coached by Sean Anderson, last won a state baseball title in 2013.