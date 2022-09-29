Hartselle's Sam Murphy makes PGA Tour debut

The Anderson Farms Championship got underway Thursday in Jackson, Mississippi, and for one Decatur resident and Hartselle High School alum, the day marked the beginning of a professional golf career.
Sam Murphy got the chance to see his dream become a reality as he retired his amateur status and made his professional debut.
Thanks to his success on the amateur circuit and his close friendship with defending winner Sam Burns, Murphy received a sponsor exemption for this weekend's event. But the Decatur native hopes that these rounds aren't a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
He wants this to become the norm.
"Obviously, the first one, everyone is like, 'Oh, my gosh,' but it's like, no. It's a long journey, and you got to start at some point," Murphy said. "So I'm definitely very fortunate to get a start this early, but I'm just looking forward to seeing if I can continue to progress in golf, and I could not think of a better place to start."
From winning the Daiken Spirit of America in July, to now playing on the PGA Tour, the Hartselle High School alum said the support from his friends and family has been incredible.
"I guess you realize you have a lot of people that are interested or follow you, and it is nice to see that people that you haven't talked to in a while are like, 'Aw, man, good luck,' and all that stuff, so it's pretty cool," Murphy said.