Hartselle's Larissa Preuitt named 2021-22 Gatorade Alabama Softball Player of the Year

CHICAGO — In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade on Thursday announced Larissa Preuitt of Hartselle High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade Alabama Softball Player of the Year. Preuitt is the first Gatorade Alabama Softball Player of the Year to be chosen from Hartselle High School.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Preuitt as Alabama’s best high school softball player. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year award to be announced in June, Preuitt joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports.
The 5-foot-7 senior center fielder led the Tigers to a 51-9-1 record and the Class 6A North Regional playoffs this past season. Preuitt batted .552 with 13 triples, seven home runs, 60 RBI, 103 runs scored and 86 stolen bases. A three-time All-State selection, she’s ranked as the nation’s No. 14 prospect in the Class of 2022 by Extra Inning Softball.
Preuitt has participated on a service-mission trip to Guatemala, has served as a bible studies instructor and has volunteered locally on behalf of the Night to Shine organization.
“Larissa Preuitt is a stud,” said Lindsay Vanover, head coach at Sparkman High. “She is legit on all sides of her game — offense, defense, speed and knowledge of the game.”
Preuitt has maintained a 3.80 GPA in the classroom. She has signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball on scholarship at the University of Alabama this fall.
Preuitt joins recent Gatorade Alabama Softball Players of the Year Annabelle Widra (2020-21, Spain Park High School), Shelby Lowe (2019-20, Pickens Academy), Kaylyn Dismukes (2018-19, Holtville High School), and Leanna Johnson (2017-18, Brantley High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.
