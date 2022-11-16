Hartselle's Jack Smith signs with Arkansas; Huntsville's Natalie Chapuran signs with South Alabama

A pair of North Alabama athletes signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level.
At Hartselle High School, star pitcher Jack Smith signed his NLI to play baseball for one of the best programs in the country at Arkansas. Smith is not only a star baseball player but also the starting quarterback for the Hartselle Tigers football team.
Smith helped lead the Tigers to a 6A state baseball championship in 2022. After signing his NLI, the two-sport athlete shared why he made his decision to attend Arkansas.
"I got contacted by a couple SEC schools, and I always admired how Arkansas had that winning culture," said Smith. "When they called me and asked me if I wanted to take a visit, I jumped at the first chance I could get. I fell in love with it as soon as I got down there."
At Huntsville High School, star soccer player Natalie Chapuran signed her NLI to play for South Alabama. Chapuran has been a key figure for the Panthers on the pitch over the past few years, and she's excited to have the recruiting process behind her so she can focus on her senior season.
"The recruiting process was very hard, but it's really rewarding now to be able to look back at everything I had to go through to get to this point. I'm just excited and ready to get to work, because the job's not done yet," she said.