Hartselle woman killed, 3 others hurt in Morgan County crash

  Updated
  • 0
Hwy 157 Danville Road crash

Multiple agencies have responded to a multi-vehicle wreck at Highway 157 and Danville Road in Danville. (Photo from Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

A Hartselle woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash about 12:50 p.m. Monday.

Ashley Dawn Ledlow, 39, was fatally injured when the 1999 Honda Civic she was a passenger in attempted to cross the roadway and was struck by a 2016 Kia Sportage, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash occurred on Alabama 157 near Danville Road, about 10 miles west of Hartselle.

The Honda left the roadway and struck a guywire, according to ALEA. Ledlow was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda was injured and transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Both the driver and passenger in the Kia were injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

