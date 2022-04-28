Hartselle woman charged with trafficking fentanyl after discovery at jail

A Hartselle woman is charged with trafficking fentanyl after authorities say she had it concealed on her body while being jailed on another charge.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement and Criminal Investigation units stopped a vehicle on Highway 31 on April 13.
The driver, 39-year-old Summer Christina Shipley of Hartselle, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. The passenger, 40-year-old Bridgette Leanne Berry, was arrested on a felony warrant issued in Georgia.
Both were taken to the Morgan County Jail. There, corrections staff located more than 1 gram of white powder “within Shipley’s person,” the sheriff’s office said.
That powder later was determined to be fentanyl, and Shipley was charged with trafficking the drug. She was arrested Wednesday and taken back to the jail. Her bond was set at $10,000.