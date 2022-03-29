Hartselle woman charged with forging checks, stealing thousands of dollars from Decatur business

A Hartselle woman is accused of using altered copies of checks from a Decatur business to steal thousands of dollars, police said Tuesday.
Decatur Police Department learned of the theft and forgery March 21. The business reported multiple legitimate checks had been duplicated and altered so that the check numbers were the same but the person paid was different.
The investigation revealed Ashley Danielle Moody, 34, had presented seven of the forged checks at different banks in Morgan County, getting more than $5,000 in the process, police said.
Moody was arrested Monday on one count of first-degree theft and seven counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument. She remained in the Morgan County Jail on Tuesday with bond set at $17,000.