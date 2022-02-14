 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hartselle, Vinemont women killed in Cullman County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL CRASH WEB IMAGE.jpg

       

Two people were killed early Monday in a three-vehicle crash in Cullman County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says one of the victims drove into the opposite lane of U.S. 31 Near Cullman County 1282 about 7:35 a.m. Monday.

Troopers said Carol Janine Pope, 56, of Vinemont was fatally injured when the 2019 Chevy Malibu she was driving traveled into the opposite lanes of travel, struck a 2006 Mazda 6I, and then collided head-on with a 2017 Hyundai Tucson driven by Sarah Elizabeth Onks, 26, of Hartselle.

Pope and Onks were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mazda was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you