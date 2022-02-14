Hartselle, Vinemont women killed in Cullman County crash

Two people were killed early Monday in a three-vehicle crash in Cullman County.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says one of the victims drove into the opposite lane of U.S. 31 Near Cullman County 1282 about 7:35 a.m. Monday.
Troopers said Carol Janine Pope, 56, of Vinemont was fatally injured when the 2019 Chevy Malibu she was driving traveled into the opposite lanes of travel, struck a 2006 Mazda 6I, and then collided head-on with a 2017 Hyundai Tucson driven by Sarah Elizabeth Onks, 26, of Hartselle.
Pope and Onks were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mazda was not injured.
The incident remains under investigation.