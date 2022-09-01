Hartselle residents demand traffic light at U.S. 31, Thompson Road intersection after fatal crash

A deadly three-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Thompson Road in Morgan County has local residents demanding safety changes to prevent a similar situation in the future.
The area was part of a temporary detour route due to work on Interstate 65. Southbound U.S. 31 traffic was diverted to a new detour route on Nanceford Road, to Alabama 55, to Evergreen Road, to Alabama 157, then finally back to I-65.
But when the crash occurred Wednesday, there were no traffic control devices or police assigned to the busy intersection. A nearby business owner captured the entire crash on her store's security system and said she ran outside to try to help seconds after she heard brakes and crashing.
An eyewitness who did not want to be identified said they grabbed their phone to call 911 after hearing the collision.
"Then I heard 18-wheelers and cars all locking up, and they were closer to me, so I turned around, and that's when I saw the Trailblazer get hit head-on by the 18-wheeler, and I just panicked," the eyewitness said. "I ran out there to make sure everyone was OK and not everyone was. I was talking to 911, trying to help them. I didn't know what to do."
Residents told WAAY 31 on Thursday that this intersection is dangerous even on days without extra traffic rerouted from the interstate.
"It is constantly brakes locking up and people pulling out in front of people, and no one is taking their time," one resident said. "We need a light for this type of situation, or we need patrol or something. That lady lost her life yesterday, and it could've been avoided, and that's what hurts."
WAAY 31 reached out to Alabama Department of Transportation with these concerns. A spokesperson for ALDOT said they were gathering information about the situation but did not provide further details.
Authorities have not released the names of the people involved.