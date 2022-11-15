Hartselle rapist sentenced to 179 years in prison for crimes involving a child

A Hartselle man has been sentenced to 179 years in prison on rape and incest charges.
Brian Matthew Mills, 40, was convicted in September of first-degree rape, second-degree rape and incest. The Morgan County District Attorney's Office said the case involved a juvenile. He received a sentence of 99 years in prison for first-degree rape, 60 years for second-degree rape and 20 years for incest.
Judge Stephen F. Brown handed down the sentence Tuesday.
The victim offered a compelling statement before Brown pronounced the sentence, detailing the damage Mills had caused in her life, according to a statement provided to WAAY by the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office.
Mills asked Brown to give him probation.
The investigation began in 2019, when the Morgan County Department of Human Resources received an anonymous tip that Mills, already a convicted sex offender, had been sending inappropriate text messages to a juvenile.
Mills was previously convicted in 2008 of second-degree sodomy involving a 13-year-old girl. State records show he was released from prison in 2013.