Hartselle Rallies to the Tigers’ 9th State Baseball Championship with 10-2 Win

JACKSONVILLE - Head coach William Booth has coached Hartselle High School’s baseball program to 1,142 wins in his legendary coaching career. The last one has to be one of the sweetest.
Booth’s squad exploded seven runs in the top of the fifth inning Friday to blow open Game 2 of the 2022 Class 6A Baseball Championship Series played at Jacksonville State University’s Rudy Abbott field/Jim Case Stadium. Hartselle cruised to the 10-2 win and two-game sweep of Pelham to claim the school’s first state baseball title since 2013 and ninth overall.
“All the players believed in themselves,” said Booth, who closed the season with a career coaching record of 1,142 wins and 497 losses. The state’s all-time wins leader and Hall of Fame member added, “We had a really good year. Our boys never stopped.”
Will Turner was awarded the Class 6A State Baseball Championship Series MVP for his Game 1 performance on Thursday. In the opening game of the 6A Championship Series, Turner struck out nine batters, holding Pelham to just five hits and a run as the winning pitcher in a 5-1 win. That victory gave the Tigers the momentum heading into Game 2 of the best-of-three series Friday.
“Feels good to be a senior and finally get it. Now we’re going out on a good note,” said Turner (12-1) after the win. The left-hander hurler saw some action in right field Friday.
Hartselle’s Game 2 starting pitcher Elliot Bray pitched four innings for Hartselle, allowing one hit and an earned run while walking three and striking out eight. He improved to 10-0 on the season with the win and closed out the season with 109 strikeouts in 80 innings and a 0.96 ERA. He walked only 19 batters all season. Jack Smith came in relief to pitch the final three innings, allowing two hits and an earned run, while walking one and striking out four.
“I think the biggest thing for us is knowing how to win,” said Bray, when asked about what he’ll take from Hartselle to the collegiate level.
A pair of sacrifice flies by Cam Palahach and Eli Tidwell gave the Tigers an early 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning, plating Greyson Howard and Walker Hoyle, respectively. Brodie Morrow added another run for Pelham in the top of the third, scoring from third thanks to a wild pitch.
A wild pitch from Hartselle in the bottom of the third allowed Jake Fox to score from third as Pelham cut the lead to 3-1.
An RBI single from Bray to center field brought home Ben Griffin for an insurance run in the top of the fifth inning. That sparked a seven-run outburst before the Panthers, coached by Sean Anderson, could get the third out. Howard scored his second run of the day on a double by Palahach. Hoyle also scored his second run from another sacrifice fly, this time from Cade Miles.
The Tigers’ rally continued with Jo Williamson singling in pinch runner Isaac Nicholson, and cleanup hitter Coleman Mizell also slugged a double to drive in two more runs. Morrow capped off the rally with a single up the middle bringing home scoring Mizell as Hartselle took a 10-1 lead.
Pelham got one run back in the bottom of the fifth when lead-off hitter J.D. Wilkins singled to in Chase Saul. Wilkins (4-3) hurled four innings, allowed four hits, walked six and struck out six while yielding six runs.
Hartselle out-hit Pelham 10-3 in the final game. Four players finished with two hits each for the Tigers, Williamson, Morrow, Bray and Peyton Steele.
