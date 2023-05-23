Hartselle Police: Severely beaten 5-year-old hospitalized; mother’s boyfriend charged with abuse

A Hartselle man faces charges after police say he severely beat his girlfriend’s 5-year-old child.
Ryan Craig Rezek, 29, now is charged with aggravated child abuse after the Hartselle Police Department began investigating a tip Monday about abuse at the residence he shares with his girlfriend and the victim.
Investigators determined the child had serious physical injuries caused by Rezek. The child was taken to the hospital and is being treated for injuries.
Rezek was booked in the Morgan County Jail early Tuesday. Bond was set at $10,000.