Hartselle police officer still on the mend after on-duty head injury involving dog

Hartselle Police Sgt. Lynn Dean

 Courtesy Photo

A Hartselle police officer who was seriously injured while patrolling a recently burglarized church is now progressing in rehab, according to the department. 

Hartselle Police Sgt. Lynn Dean was injured July 15 while at Tunsel Road Baptist Church. Body camera footage shows him encountering a dog at about 2:45 a.m., but it was unclear whether the dog tripped or attacked Dean.

Lt. Alan McDearmond, public information officer for Hartselle Police Department, said the dog's owner immediately called 911, and Dean was taken to an area hospital. His injuries included a fractured skull and brain bleed, according to the department.

He stayed in the hospital for several days and is now progressing in rehab, McDearmond said.

Meanwhile, coworkers hosted a prayer vigil for Dean, and supporters raised nearly $10,000 to help with expenses during his recovery. You can view the GoFundMe and donate here.

McDearmond said Thursday the department is also pursuing a summons against the dog's owner for allowing their dog to run at large in city limits. 

