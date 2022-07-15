Hartselle police officer in hospital after sustaining on-duty head injury

A Hartselle police officer is in Huntsville Hospital after sustaining a head injury while on patrol.
According to Hartselle Police Lt. Alan McDearmond, the officer was patrolling a church on Tunsel Road that had been burglarized earlier in the week.
His body camera showed him to have encountered a dog while at the church.
McDearmond said investigators do not know if the dog attacked him or tripped him, but the officer fell to the ground and suffered a head injury.
