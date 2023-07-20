Hartselle Police: Drug dealer arrested for trafficking in fentanyl, also found with meth

A Birmingham man was arrested Tuesday for drug trafficking, according to the Hartselle Police Department.
Rasheen Muhammad Kimbrough, 42, was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs (fentanyl).
Police say the arrest was a result of an officer making contact with Kimbrough, and it was determined that Kimbrough had outstanding warrants and also possessed methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Kimbrough was transported to the Morgan County Detention Center and given a $10,000 bond.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation.