Hartselle Police charge 2nd brother in 2021 murder probe

Rathel Amos Lindley

A second person now is charged in the 2021 murder in Hartselle.

Rathel Amos Lindley, 43, was arrested Wednesday and charged in the murder of Charles Cameron Hill, according to the Hartselle Police Department. His bond was set at $250,000.

Hill was found dead from apparent stab wounds on Nov. 17, 2021. Soon after, police arrested and charged Billy Joe Lindley with Hill’s murder. Rathel and Billy Lindley are brothers, police said.

Hartselle Police said Rathel Lindley’s arrest comes after “further investigation into (his) involvement in the murder.”

Billy Joe Lindley

