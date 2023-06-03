Hartselle Police arrest man for trying to photograph child using a Walmart bathroom

The Hartselle Police Department arrested a man accused of trying to film a child while the child was using a bathroom at a Walmart in Hartselle.
On May 21, according to court documents, the child was using the bathroom when they noticed a man starting to try to either take photos or video them.
Lieutenant Alan McDearmond with the Hartselle Police Department says investigators were able to work with Walmart loss prevention to identify the suspect, 19-year-old Blake Thomas Lorance of Hartselle.
"They were able to get video of him," said McDearmond. "We were able to identify the young man through some of our officers knowing who he was."
McDearmond said when he joined the department 24 years ago, cell phones were not as easily accessible as they are today. Instead of using cell phones, people would use larger cameras.
"Now if you look at a cell phone, the smartphone has just as much computing power [as] those big tower computers we use," said McDearmond. "All of this is now in your hands."
Crimes like these have not been a common occurrence in Hartselle, according to McDearmond, but he said with cell phones now being so easy to conceal, these crimes are popping up.
McDearmond said the child screamed when they saw the Lorance under their stall, a tactic he recommends people use if they are in the same situation.
"Bringing as much attention to yourself in the situation as possible," said McDearmond.
Lorance was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond, which he since has posted.
He is facing a felony charge of aggravated surveillance.
McDearmond said he hopes the seriousness of this crime will help Lorance understand committing crimes like these can ruin your life and wants this 19-year-old to rehabilitate and come out of this situation a changed person.