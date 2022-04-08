Hartselle man sentenced to 18 years for multiple sex crimes involving a child

A Hartselle man has been sentenced to 18 years in state prison after being convicted of multiple child sex crimes in Morgan County.
Jordan David Raper, 20, pleaded guilty in January to one count of traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, one count of electronic solicitation of a child, one count of harassing communications and two counts of transmitting obscene material to a child.
The investigation into Raper began in October 2019, when a mother reported her 13-year-old daughter had been receiving sexually explicit messages and photos via Snapchat, according to the Morgan County District Attorney's Office.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary that same month at the 13-year-old's residence. Investigators learned a man had been sent to the address by Raper, and after learning the person he was sent to have sex with was actually a teenage girl, the man "cooperated fully with the investigation that led police to Raper," the DA's office said.
After his arrest, Raper violated bond several times by contacting children, including the 13-year-old victim, via social media. Even after his bond was revoked, he continued to contact children from the jail, the DA's office said.
At his sentencing Friday, Judge Jennifer Howell told Raper that she believes his behavior will continue and escalate if he is released from prison. However, she sentenced him to 18 years instead of the 99 years or life imprisonment sought by prosecutors.