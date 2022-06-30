Hartselle man sentenced to 15 years for plot to have woman abducted, raped

A Hartselle man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trying to hire someone to kidnap and sexually assault a woman in Wisconsin.
Matthias Jacob Edward Mann, 22, pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted kidnapping and attempted inducement of an individual to travel in interstate commerce to commit an illegal sex act.
Prosecutors said Mann spoke with someone in a public group online in late December 2021 after posting a request for someone to carry out the crimes. The person they spoke with said he was in Minnesota and would help Mann carry out the deed.
Mann confirmed in a phone call with the person that it was not a fantasy and sent the person photos and an address for the victim, who he described as a former friend. Mann requested a video of the kidnapping and assault, and he agreed to pay gas money and $2,000 after the crime was completed, according to prosecutors.
Unbeknownst to Mann at the time, the person he had been communicating with was an undercover police detective in Minnesota.
On Jan. 6, the day after Mann sent the detective $75 to carry out the crimes, federal agents arrested Mann in Hartselle.
"This case highlights the dangers of the internet and how an online relationships can quickly take a turn into dangerous territory," said U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, whose office prosecuted the case. "Law enforcement is to be commended for their quick response across four states and among several different local, state, and federal agencies. They coordinated their efforts to ensure that the victim was safe, and then worked expeditiously to identify the defendant and arrest him."