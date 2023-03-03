Hartselle man free on bond after arrest for child sex abuse indictment

A Hartselle man is free on $10,000 bond after his arrest Feb. 22, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said 56-year-old Jamey Dan Dobbins was arrested on a grand jury indictment charging him with three counts of sex abuse of a child under 12. Court records show each count stems from a separate incident of abuse.
The indictment was the result of an investigation that began in 2022, according the sheriff's office.
Records show Dobbins was arrested and released on the same day. Arraignment has been scheduled for April 13.