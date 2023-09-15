Hartselle man found with meth, arrested for drug trafficking

A Hartselle man was arrested for drug-related charges Wednesday.
According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Jody Brian Maples was charged with dangerous drugs-drug trafficking-methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
The sheriff’s office says agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit and deputies and investigators executed a narcotic search warrant at a residence on Terry Road in Hartselle Wednesday.
Upon entry, the sheriff’s office says agents made contact with Maples and located 4.8 ounces of a crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Deputies say they also found drug paraphernalia as well as items commonly used to sell and distribute narcotics.
Maples was booked into the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $150,300.