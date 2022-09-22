Hartselle man found guilty of rape, incest involving minor

A Hartselle man has been found guilty of multiple sex crimes after a three-day trial in Morgan County.
Brian Matthew Mills, 40, was convicted this week of first-degree rape, second-degree rape and incest. The Morgan County District Attorney's Office said the case involved a juvenile.
The investigation began in 2019, when the Morgan County Department of Human Resources received an anonymous tip that Mills, already a convicted sex offender, had been sending inappropriate text messages to a juvenile.
The DA's office said jurors heard from the victim in this case and a previous victim this week. They also saw "a multitude of text messages" in which Mills demanded sex, called the victim his wife and said he wanted to impregnate her.
Mills was previously convicted in 2008 of second-degree sodomy involving a 13-year-old girl. State records show he was released from prison in 2013.
He now faces up to life in prison.