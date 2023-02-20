Hartselle man facing more charges after investigation reveals another forged check

A Hartselle man has been charged with another count of first-degree theft and third-degree possession of a forged instrument after police say they found evidence of the crimes while investigating previous allegations of theft and fraud.
Decatur Police say Marcus Trashawn Wallace, 27, had tried to cash multiple forged checks using banking information that belonged to a legitimate Huntsville business. A Decatur business alerted police to the scheme, which then led to the discovery of several forged checks obtained in Morgan County that someone had cashed or attempted to cash at various financial institutions in the county, police said.
Wallace was identified as a suspect and arrested Feb. 15 on one count of first-degree theft, one count of third-degree theft and four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
While Wallace was in the Morgan County Jail, investigators learned of an "entity" in Hartselle that had a forged check cashed using their banking information, police said.
Wallace is accused of providing the check for someone else to cash with the agreement that "a large portion" of the money be given to Wallace as a "fee" for giving the person a loan.
Arrest warrants related to that arrangement were served Monday at the jail. Wallace now remains in custody with an increased bond of $30,000.
