 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101 to 109 expected during the
afternoon and early evening hours.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In Tennessee,
Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Hartselle man convicted for shooting into occupied residence

  • Updated
  • 0
Danny Lee Bagwell

Danny Lee Bagwell

A Hartselle man was convicted for shooting into an occupied building.

According to the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Danny Lee Bagwell was convicted late Thursday.

The DA’s office says deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a man with a gun on Nov. 14, 2020, on Guy Roberts Road in Hartselle.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that Bagwell shot into a home that was occupied at the time by a resident of the home, the DA’s office says. A bullet had impacted the back door of the residence and was recovered from the interior of the home.

Bagwell will be sentenced on Oct. 3 and is facing a maximum of 20 years in the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you