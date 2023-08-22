Hartselle man convicted for shooting into occupied residence

A Hartselle man was convicted for shooting into an occupied building.
According to the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Danny Lee Bagwell was convicted late Thursday.
The DA’s office says deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a man with a gun on Nov. 14, 2020, on Guy Roberts Road in Hartselle.
Upon arrival, it was discovered that Bagwell shot into a home that was occupied at the time by a resident of the home, the DA’s office says. A bullet had impacted the back door of the residence and was recovered from the interior of the home.
Bagwell will be sentenced on Oct. 3 and is facing a maximum of 20 years in the Alabama Department of Corrections.