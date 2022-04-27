 Skip to main content
Hartselle man charged with murder after elderly man found shot to death

  • Updated
  • 0
Herbert Whitney Thompson Jr.

The discovery of a victim dead from apparent gunshot wounds has led to a Hartselle man being charged with murder.

Herbert Whitney Thompson Jr., 74, was arrested Tuesday on a murder charge, according to the Hartselle Police Department. His bond has been set at $100,000.

Police said officers responded to a residence in the 2,300 block of Bonnie Dale Lane NW in Hartselle about 4:38 p.m. Tuesday for a call about a harassment complaint.

They found Frank Jones, 85, dead inside.

Investigators developed Thompson as a suspect and arrested him, police said.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

