Hartselle man charged in plot to have woman raped on video

An alert detective working undercover online stopped a sexual-assault-for-hire effort by a man in Hartselle.
The case involves work by an undercover detective in Owatonna, Minnesota; the targeted victim, who lives in Wisconsin; and a man in Hartselle accused of trying to hire a hitman to sexually assault the victim and video the attack.
It started when the suspect, identified as Matthias Jacob Edward Mann, unknowingly reached out to the detective on the social media messaging platform Kik.
That detective was monitoring the public group "abduction and rape 3."
The man, using the screen name "Dylan H," offered to pay a total of $2,100 to have the victim in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, abducted and raped.
Investigators worked quickly and determined the targeted victim was a real person. They also worked to make sure she was protected.
Then, they worked with Hartselle police after identifying the IP address.
After the suspect sent money via Zelle on Wednesday to pay the undercover detective for miscellaneous expenses, U.S. Marshals moved in and arrested Mann.
He is facing federal charges of attempted coercion or enticement and attempted kidnapping. He is currently being held in the Morgan County Jail.
No court date has been set.
The victim told police her only interactions with Mann had been conversations on Twitter and that she had never actually met him in person.