Hartselle man caught after jumping from moving vehicle to run from Morgan County deputies

A Hartselle man was arrested for multiple charges after jumping out of a moving vehicle in an attempt to run from deputies.

Terry Stanley Davis, 53, was taken into custody on two outstanding felony warrants for theft of property with additional charges of attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest, driving with a suspended, revoked, or canceled license, open container-alcohol in a vehicle, traffic-improper lights, and failing to stop at a stop sign.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in the Flint area for a traffic violation Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle failed to stop and attempted to elude deputies.

On Danville Road near Vaughn Bridge Road in Hartselle, the driver, Davis, exited the moving vehicle and attempted to run away. Deputies say the vehicle left the roadway and crashed through a fence.

Davis was quickly apprehended after a short foot pursuit. Deputies say he was checked by medical personnel and transported to the Morgan County Jail.

Jail records show bond was set at $11,800.

