 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hartselle man arrested for strangling woman during domestic disturbance

  • 0
Brian Keith Mahaley

Brian Keith Mahaley

A Hartselle man faces a second-degree domestic violence charge after police say he strangled a woman last week. 

Hartselle Police said officers were called to Gemini Circle for a disturbance Friday. There, some officers detained 56-year-old Brian Keith Mahaley while others spoke with the victim.

Investigators later determined the victim had "suffered injuries that were indicative of her being strangled by Mahaley," according to the department. 

Mahaley was arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail. He remained in the jail Monday, with bond set at $5,000.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.comHave a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you