Hartselle elementary school teacher battles breast cancer, continues teaching during treatments

One teacher in Hartselle is not letting cancer get in the way of her love of teaching.
Amy Gilliand, fourth-grade teacher at Crestline Elementary School, is battling breast cancer. While doing so, she's staying in the classroom to teach her students as much as she can.
She was diagnosed with cancer in June after a routine mammogram. During her mammogram, she had a gut feeling she had breast cancer.
“I went from having a routine mammogram to having an ultrasound, to having a biopsy, to having another ultrasound, and they told me they would call me back the next day, said Gilliand. “They called by 9 o’clock the next day.”
Instead of letting the weight of the news tear her down, she leaned on her faith, her husband, her children, and of course, her family at Crestline Elementary schools
“I have a lot of faith,” said Gilliand. “I’ve had faith for a long time, but I’ve told everybody that this has not really been my fight, it's been Jesus' fight.”
Gilliand said Jesus is the one taking care of her and fighting for her. She said it’s ultimately giving her the strength and ability to come to school.
During chemotherapy, she’s only missed days where she’s had treatment. Now, she’s on her second round of treatment which is far more strenuous. Many cancer patients refer to it as the “red devil.” Gilliand and her nurses call it the red warrior.
“My second round of treatment is with the Adriamycin Cytoxan and pretty much does everything but kill you,” said Gilliand.
After those treatments she’s forced to take time off given the exhaustion the treatment causes. Gilliand has two more rounds of those treatments left.
“A lot of what's pulling me here is just being a witness and letting people see that even if you have a hard time or you're going through something hard, you can get through it,” said Gilliand.
On every day she can, she is in the classroom. Her second family has rallied behind her since her diagnosis. Her students often wearing “Team Amy” shirts.
“I get a lot of support from all the fourth graders, all the fourth-grade teachers, the faculty and staff here has been wonderful,” said Gilliand.
Her support and her faith are getting her closer to the finish line.
Gilliand asks other women to prioritize annual mammograms. She said early detection can save lives.
Just last Monday at UAB, doctors could not find Gilliand’s tumor. On Dec. 18 she will undergo a double mastectomy.