Hartselle City Schools raises pay for substitutes amid nationwide struggle for applicants

Rapidly rising Covid cases has again exposed a major manpower issue for schools: a lack of substitute teachers.
Staff shortages are having a severe impact on schools all throughout the country, and in North Alabama, it's led to multiple school systems choosing virtual learning as they scramble to find enough people to keep classrooms open.
The superintendent of Hartselle City Schools, Dee Dee Jones, said they've increased pay for substitutes in hopes that more subs come and help out.
"We need help for classroom teachers. We need subs for bus drivers. That’s a hard and difficult area to fill," said Jones.
Hartselle City Schools isn't alone. The substitute shortage is hitting the country in a big way, with several school systems across the nation asking parents to volunteer to fill the gap.
Prior to going virtual earlier this week, close to 65% of the jobs for Hartselle City Schools were unfilled.
"Wednesday morning, we needed 78 subs, and only 22 were available to fill those spots," said Jones.
She said it's been difficult trying to work through the shortage.
"It’s been a struggle, because a lot of our subs are a lot of our parents, and so they have children in our district," Jones said. "... If that child is ill or if they have the virus, then they have to stay out."
On Tuesday, the school board vote to increase pay for substitutes, bringing it up to $110 a day. Hollie Bridwell, a current substitute, said she didn't get into substitute teaching for the pay, but she believes the pay raise will help attract new people to the job.
"People need the money to help provide in these days and times, because everything is going up and any little bit will help," said Bridwell.
Bridwell works with Hartselle City Schools. She said her workdays often change at a moment's notice. The biggest lesson she's learned over the past two years is to be adaptable.
"I can get a call at 7 o’clock to tell me I’m going to one place, and then by the time I get off of the school bus route, I’m going somewhere else," she said. "It’s difficult for everyone involved, and you just have to be a team player."
A team player is exactly what Jones and her staff are currently looking for.
"If you’re out there and you’re interested in subbing for us in any area, we would love for you to come by and pick up an application," said Jones.
She hopes to have a pool of 150–200 substitutes in the school system. Currently, Hartselle City Schools has 107.
To learn more about becoming a substitute for Hartselle City Schools, click here.