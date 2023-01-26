Hartselle City Schools' new superintendent takes office.

After a rocky hiring process, Hartselle City Schools' new superintendent has taken office.
Dr. Brian Clayton steps into the position with almost 30 years of educational experience and the title of 2018 Alabama Principal of the Year under his belt. Regardless, some parents in the Hartselle City School district did not favor Clayton's hiring.
The lawsuit a parent filed against the school board saying it violated open meeting laws and that Clayton was hired illegally was dismissed. But Clayton did not wish to speak on the matter but rather stay focused on the future and what he can do for the people of Hartselle.
In his first few weeks of office, Clayton has already made plans to widen students horizons.
"Our kids need to see all types of opportunities, not just college opportunities but career and tech opportunities; project lead the way opportunities," Clayton said.
"Types of stem and steam jobs that are very prevalent in our area, and we have to prepare our kids for them."
Clayton said this work isn't just about the schools and the students but the community. He believes that improving the lives and opportunities of the students will elevate the quality of life for the entire city of Hartselle.
Clayton also wants to encourage a healthy relationship between the schools and the main office and ensure that the central office is seen as a means of aid.
"I want the mindset that we're gonna be a support, and we're gonna help every school and every kid and try our best to improve what's happening in Hartselle City Schools," Clayton said.
Clayton is optimistic about the future of Hartselle City Schools and said he wants to improve the already above-average performing school district with an A report card average and 94% graduation rate. He said this will be challenging but will work tirelessly to build up the schools and the students even higher.