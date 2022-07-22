Hartselle City Schools asking parents to fill out free or reduced meal applications online

School lunches are going to cost for some families this year.
The change comes after the U.S. Department of Agriculture's free meals expired in June.
School lunches were offered for free due to the pandemic. It was a way to alleviate some costly stress on families.
Most districts in North Alabama are going back to application-based free or reduced meals this upcoming school year.
Hartselle City Schools is one of them. They're now asking parents to fill out an application, if needed.
"They can fill it out all year long," said Jenny Newton, supervisor for the school system's child nutrition program. "We will be accepting applications until the last day of school, ... (but) the quicker they fill out the application, the quicker they start receiving free meals."
In order for families to get free or reduced school meals, they need to be: income eligible, receiving government assistance, enrolled in SNAP, a parent or guardian of a child who receives Medicaid, or receiving temporary assistance.
Lunches at Hartselle City Schools are under $3 for students in grades K-12, but that can add up quickly if your child is buying lunch or breakfast each day.
Prior to the pandemic, about 25% to 28% of families within Hartselle City Schools qualified for free or reduced school meals.
Newton said, this year, she's already seen a rise in applications in comparison to years before the pandemic.
She said inflation may be to blame.
"We're seeing more people qualify, and I think part of that is because of inflation, and the dollar doesn't go as far as it did last year," said Newton.
To access Hartselle City Schools free or reduced meals application, click here.