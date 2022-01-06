Hartselle announces plans for MAPCO in city, infrastructure changes to accommodate growth

The City of Hartselle on Thursday announced a yearslong attempt to sell 6 acres of city-owned property near Alabama 36 has resulted in plans for a new MAPCO convenience store and some changes to infrastructure near the site.
The City said the process began in September 2019 and garnered the interest of a few possible buyers, but it wasn’t until March 2021 that a purchase agreement was signed, with the sale finalized for $1.45 million and the final documents signed Dec. 29, 2021.
The store will sell the usual snacks, coffee and other convenience store items commonly seen at MAPCO locations, as well as provide diesel and passenger fuel. Construction will begin in early 2022, according to the City.
However, to make room for MAPCO, a few infrastructure changes are need. Hartselle officials noted the location at Alabama 36 and Lando Cain Road is due to see increased traffic as MAPCO and a nearby subdivision are built. To that end, it plans to add a traffic light at the intersection and turn lanes.
As the 6-acre property includes land on either side of Uncle Hershel Way, Hartselle said it has agreed to move the roadway about 200 feet south to make room for the MAPCO location.
“The City of Hartselle is proud to announce this new development, and all within the administration welcome MAPCO to the Hartselle family,” the City said in its announcement. “This project will be a great shot in the arm for the City, with new tax revenue being derived from interstate travelers pulling off for gasoline and diesel fuel.”
The property is known to some locals as “the Cracker Barrel property” before now, the City said, as it has served as home for the restaurant since 2011. The City hopes the addition of MAPCO will bring additional customers for the restaurant, too.
That said, residents weren’t quite as keen on the announcement as the City seems to be. Under the statement posted to Facebook, several complained that they had hoped for another restaurant or business to take up residence instead of another gas station or convenience store.
One noted the proximity to the Buc-ee's under construction further up the interstate in Athens, and a few voiced concerns about the cemetery located on the other side of Lando Cain Road from the proposed convenience store.
Others cheered the opportunity for additional tax revenue from gas sales and growth in the City, and a few wondered if the announcement could lead to other infrastructure projects to further improve the roads nearby.