Hardware store low on supplies as people prepare homes for cold weather

People are flocking to the store to prepare their homes for the cold weather. Weathers Ace Hardware of Madison said people have been stocking up on pipe insulation, space heaters, and water keys. Some items are completely out of inventory.
"Believe it or not, like the gutter attachment cleaners, we don't have any of those right now. Like the faucet covers are pretty much flying off," said STIHL manager David Sockwell with Weathers Ace Hardware of Madison.
He said it's important to clean the gutter before the cold weather comes to prevent water from backing up, freezing, and damaging the roof.
He said if there is low supply at the hardware store, there are a few at home tricks to protect your appliances from freezing temperatures.
"We had pipes at the house that we didn't have insulation for, we take it and we would just take towels and we would wrap them, wrap the pipes all the way around. So towels are good to use. You can use sheets, blankets, old blankets, anything like that. Just to keep it over top of it to keep the cold from setting in on the pipes," explained Sockwell.
Along with covering pipes, he said it's a good idea to keep water flowing and leave the faucet slightly dripping.
Space heaters are also flying off the shelves at the hardware store.
For those who are planning to stay warm with a space heater, it is important to keep an eye on the heater and place it away from flammable items like curtains and blankets.
"You want to make sure you have a carbon monoxide alarm as well. That's one thing because, I mean, sometimes if the gas starts to leak or you're using a kerosene heater, you know, it can build up carbon monoxide inside the house," said Sockwell.
Weathers Ace Hardware of Madison expects to receive a new shipment of low supply items on Wednesday. Sockwell said by preparing for the cold weather sooner rather than later, everyone will be able to enjoy the holidays.