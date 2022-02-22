Happy Twosday! Don't miss out celebrating the coolest date of the decade

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening to Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 7.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 16.5 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop along a
slow-moving cold front from late this afternoon through
Tuesday evening. The front will drift slowly southeastward
early Wednesday morning, providing several consecutive
episodes of locally heavy rainfall. With a very moist airmass
in place across the region, rainfall amounts ranging from 1-3
inches will lead to a high risk for both areal and flash
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Happy Twosday! Don't miss out celebrating the coolest date of the decade

The palindrome date 2/22/22 is a special date for many who plan to get married on the day.

 elladoro/iStockphoto/Getty Images

Good things come in twos. At least this Tuesday it does.

The date is February 22, 2022. When you write it, 2/22/22, it's a palindrome, meaning it reads the same forward and backward. It also falls on a Tuesday, which is now referred to as Twosday.

It's the most exceptional date in over a decade, according to palindrome enthusiast Aziz Inan. He's a professor of electrical engineering at the University of Portland in Oregon, and he has been studying palindrome dates for over 14 years.

It's a ubiquitous palindrome date because it's a palindrome when it's written in the United States format of month, day, year, and the format most other countries follow of day, month, year, Inan said.

"I feel that these dates have magical power in terms of getting people's attention, no matter what age," he said.

The last time there was a ubiquitous six-digit palindrome date was November 11, 2011, Inan noted. It's written 11/11/11.

Earlier this month on another palindrome date, February 2, Inan had the idea of writing 2/2/22 and 2/22/22 on a paper bag and wearing it on his head that day.

Throughout the day, people came up to him and inquired about his makeshift hat, he said.

"I enjoy when I get somebody's attention to this, especially some kid or college student, and it makes me feel happy that I did something good in the long term to tap into their curiosity," Inan said.

Head on down to the chapel

With as special a date as Tuesday's, it's no surprise people are flocking to their nearest chapel to get married.

Many are heading straight to Las Vegas, the marriage capital of the world.

Clark County, where Las Vegas is located, celebrated its 5 millionth marriage license over the weekend and is expecting a great turnout this Tuesday, said Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya.

For a limited time, couples can obtain a marriage license at Harry Reid International Airport, the main airport in Las Vegas. The service runs through February 22.

Palindrome dates have always been busy for Sin City. On November 11, 2011, over 3,500 couples tied the knot, according to Goya, making it the city's second busiest date for wedding ceremonies of all time.

Even more celebrations

Las Vegas isn't the only city participating in the Twosday festivities.

In Sacramento, California, 222 couples will participate in a wedding at the State Capitol. The ceremony starts at 2 p.m. PT and will conclude at precisely 2:22 p.m PT.

Couples in Singapore are also eager to get married on Tuesday. As of January 24, 483 couples had registered with the Registry of Marriages to get married on the February 22, according to the South China Morning Post.

If all this talk about marriage is making you want to say "I do" on Tuesday, there is no wait for marriage licenses in Clark County, Goya said.

Who could forget that along with all the fanfare of weddings comes a day full of delicious tacos?

Taco Twosday also falls on National Margarita Day -- coincidence? (We think not.) Many restaurants around the United States are offering deals on the tart drink.

And for those who haven't booked their summer vacations yet, different resorts are offering limited-time deals for Twosday.

Even Google didn't want to miss celebrating this auspicious day. Users who type "2/22/2022" into the Google search bar and press enter will be greeted with a flurry of confetti and a sign reading "Happy Twosday 2 You!"

Don't feel sad once the day is done. February 23 through February 28 are also palindrome dates -- though not ubiquitous ones.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.