Handgun found at Sparkman Middle; 2 students removed from campus

Two students were removed from Sparkman Middle School's campus Wednesday after school officials and resource officers found a handgun.
Another student reported the weapon to an administrator late Wednesday morning, according to an email sent out to parents by Principal Kristen Bell. Student movement was stopped so the report could be investigated, and the weapon was eventually found in a student's backpack, Bell said.
The email goes on to say two students were removed from the campus as a result of the investigation.
"We take this incident seriously, and I ask for your help in addressing the critical issue of student safety," Bell said to parents. "We commend the student who reported the safety concern and encourage students to always report safety concerns to school administrators."
Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed the incident on social media, identifying the weapon as a handgun but noting no threats were made against staff or students.
"Weapons of any kind are never permitted on our school campuses, and there are serious consequences for students who are found in possession of a weapon," the post reads.
It is unclear at this time if anyone will face criminal charges related to the incident.