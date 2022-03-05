 Skip to main content
Hanceville woman killed in Cullman County

A Hanceville woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Friday.

29-year-old Laura Baxter was killed when the car she was driving went off the road and overturned, according to ALEA.

ALEA says the crash happened around 3:12 Friday afternoon on Cullman County 46, approximately three miles south of Bremen.

Baxter was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on scene, according to ALEA.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.

