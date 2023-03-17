 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 22 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

Hamilton man charged in father’s murder

  • Updated
  • 0
Austin Poling

Austin Poling

A Hamilton man is accused of murdering his father and killing his dog.

Tracy Poling was found dead Wednesday at his residence at 25733 U.S. Hwy. 43 North in Hamilton, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Also found dead at the scene was Poling’s dog, which was found lying beside him. Both Poling and the dog were shot with a handgun, according to Marion County Sheriff Kevin Williams.

Austin Poling has been charged with murder and cruelty to animals He is the 28-year-old son of Tracy Poling..

Here’s more from Williams’ news release:

Williams explained the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at approximately 5:19 a.m. on March 15 requesting deputies for assistance at the residence concerning a man and a dog down. Williams said Hamilton Police Department officers were the first law enforcement on the scene, noting that the Hamilton Fire Department and Marion County EMS were already at the scene. Hamilton officers secured the scene until the deputies arrived.

The sheriff explained that Austin Poling was not at the residence when law enforcement and emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

Law enforcement began processing the crime scene and discovered shell casings and projectiles near the deceased and the dog.

After law enforcement conducted a search of the area, Austin Poling was located and taken into custody. He was found walking along Highway 187 in Hamilton not far from the crime scene.

He was then transported to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Hamilton where he was arrested and charged with murder and cruelty to animals. He is being held in the county jail in lieu of a bond totaling $160,000--$150,000 on the murder charge and $10,000 on the cruelty to animals charge.

The sheriff said the investigation of the case is still ongoing at this time. Williams thanked those who assisted with the investigation, including the Hamilton Police Department and 25th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

