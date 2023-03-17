Hamilton man charged in father’s murder

A Hamilton man is accused of murdering his father and killing his dog.
Tracy Poling was found dead Wednesday at his residence at 25733 U.S. Hwy. 43 North in Hamilton, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Also found dead at the scene was Poling’s dog, which was found lying beside him. Both Poling and the dog were shot with a handgun, according to Marion County Sheriff Kevin Williams.
Austin Poling has been charged with murder and cruelty to animals He is the 28-year-old son of Tracy Poling..
Here’s more from Williams’ news release:
Williams explained the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at approximately 5:19 a.m. on March 15 requesting deputies for assistance at the residence concerning a man and a dog down. Williams said Hamilton Police Department officers were the first law enforcement on the scene, noting that the Hamilton Fire Department and Marion County EMS were already at the scene. Hamilton officers secured the scene until the deputies arrived.
The sheriff explained that Austin Poling was not at the residence when law enforcement and emergency personnel arrived on the scene.
Law enforcement began processing the crime scene and discovered shell casings and projectiles near the deceased and the dog.
After law enforcement conducted a search of the area, Austin Poling was located and taken into custody. He was found walking along Highway 187 in Hamilton not far from the crime scene.
He was then transported to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Hamilton where he was arrested and charged with murder and cruelty to animals. He is being held in the county jail in lieu of a bond totaling $160,000--$150,000 on the murder charge and $10,000 on the cruelty to animals charge.
The sheriff said the investigation of the case is still ongoing at this time. Williams thanked those who assisted with the investigation, including the Hamilton Police Department and 25th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.