Half-million bottles of water collected by Huntsville groups to help Jackson, MS, residents

As the water crisis continues to devastate so many people in Jackson, MS, Oakwood University Church, and the Drug Alternative Program are doing what they can to help out
Over the weekend, DAP and Oakwood partnered to provide relief to the thousands of Jackson residents suffering through this water crisis.
They've loaded up what they say is more than 5,000 pounds of water to take to Jackson.
Organizers said experiencing this level of generosity has been overwhelming.
"This is a lot of water. Everybody just wants to give. We’re having Cash Apps from $10 to $1,000. People are just giving, giving, giving," said Freddie Harris, co-founder of DAP.
In fact, DAP received so much water, Oakwood had to step in and provide them with an extra set of wheels.
"We have two trailers. One 24-foot trailer. One 20-foot trailer. They are full, and DAP, we have five trucks and they are full. The church has rented a U-Haul truck and they’re going to rent a second U-Haul truck," said Harris.
Latham Lawrence, who works at Oakwood University Church, says it gives him great pleasure seeing this type of support for those in desperate need.
"I am thinking right now they have at least 500,000 bottles of water and that’s a lot," said Lawrence.
"I’ve never seen people so enthusiastic about helping other people in other places. I’ve never seen this," he added.
As DAP and Oakwood prepare to hit the road Tuesday morning for a near five-hour trip to Jackson their hope is to provide to any and everyone in need.
"There is no limit. We just say whoever needs water and as much as they want," said Harris.
Freddie Harris and her husband Cliff say they say they could very well make another trip to Jackson if necessary.