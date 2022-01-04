You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 17.3 feet. The river
will continue to gradually fall over the next 24 hours and is
projected to drop below flood stage by midday Wednesday.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 AM CST Tuesday was 18.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 10.1 feet
Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.3 feet on 04/13/1962.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Hackers breached Florida health care system, potentially exposing data on 1.3 million people

Social Security numbers, patient medical history and bank account information are among the data that have been exposed in the breach of Broward Health, a network of over 30 health care facilities serving patients across roughly 2 million-person Broward County, Florida.

Hackers breached the computer networks of a southeast Florida health care system in October and may have accessed sensitive personal and financial information on over 1.3 million people, the health care system announced this week.

Social Security numbers, patient medical history and bank account information are among the data that have been exposed in the breach of Broward Health, a network of over 30 health care facilities serving patients across roughly 2 million-person Broward County, Florida, according to a notice the health care provider filed with the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

About 470 of the data breach victims live in Maine. Like other states, Maine law requires organizations that hold state residents' personal data to file a disclosure when they've been hacked.

It is just one of numerous cyber incidents that have rattled the health sector during the pandemic, as cybercriminals have not let up in stealing data from hospitals and trying to profit from it. A ransomware attack on the Los Angeles chapter of Planned Parenthood in October compromised the personal information of about 400,000 patients.

In the case of Broward Health, the incident did not appear to involve ransomware. Broward Health spokesperson Jennifer Smith told CNN in an email that the hackers did not make any ransom demand and that no ransom was paid.

"Patient care was not disrupted or impacted at any time during or following this incident," Smith said.

Mark Krotoski, who is listed as an attorney for Broward Health in the breach notice, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The intruders accessed Broward Health's computer networks via a "third-party medical provider," according to the breach notice, an incident that highlights the exposure that hospitals and other organizations have to hackers via their supply chains.

"This personal information was exfiltrated, or removed, from Broward Health's systems, however, there is no evidence the information was actually misused by the intruder," the breach notice says.

