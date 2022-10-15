Gym that caters to children with special needs holds its grand opening

The Huntsville area has a new gym for kids, as We Rock The Spectrum opened on Saturday.
Known as a gym that is focused on helping children with Autism and other special needs, the chain met with the Huntsville public for the first time.
Kids are able to play with equipment which is made to help them grow in numerous ways, including with motor and sensory skills.
There is a trampoline, an arts and craft area and numerous play structures for kids to play with.
Melissa Shavers, who has two children with special needs, said the gym is a welcome addition to the Huntsville area.
"So having two special needs children, there aren't a lot of resources," said Shavers. "There's a couple of resources, but this is just such a great resource for the community."
The gym is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday's from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday's from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.