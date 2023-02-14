Gusty tonight, stormy Wednesday and Thursday

Wind gusts upwards of 35-45 mph are expected late today through early Wednesday morning. A Wind Advisory is in effect through 3 am Wednesday for most of North Alabama.
The strong wind will be accompanied by scattered rain showers, but don't expect a washout. These will be hit and miss, and rain totals will likely be less than 0.25".
Tomorrow will start off cloudy and dry for most of North Alabama. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will then be possible in the afternoon and evening. The threat isn't high, but a severe storm or two can't be ruled out. Damaging wind gusts are the main concern.
Additional thunderstorms will develop Wednesday night especially near and north of the Alabama-Tennessee state line. These will continue to pose a low-end threat for severe weather.
Thursday remains the most likely severe day for the region. The latest models suggest storms will remain fairly isolated until the front pushes through in the late afternoon and early evening. That's when we could see storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts. Tornadoes will be possible as well, but aren't necessarily likely.
Rain totals over the next few days could be around 1-2" which would be enough to rise local rivers and streams. Flash flooding will also be possible.
Highs will be in the low 70s both Wednesday and Thursday before a big drop to the 40s on Friday. The weekend looks dry and pleasant with highs in the 50s to low 60s.
TONIGHT: Windy. Scattered rain showers. Chance of Rain: 50%. Wind: S 12-22 MPH, gusting up to 40 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mainly PM showers and storms. Chance of Rain: 40%. Wind: S 7-14 MPH.