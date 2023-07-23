Gurley police officer involved in crash that kills bystander

A two-vehicle crash that took place late Friday night on Interstate 565 and Jordan Lane near mile marker 17 in Huntsville left a 22-year-old man dead.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Gurley Police Officer Christopher J. Whalen was pursuing a Nissan Maxima when his 2018 Ford Explorer struck a Toyota Corolla being driven by 22-year-old Matthew Norwood of Toney.
Norwood was seriously injured and was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he would be pronounced dead. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Whalen was also injured and was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
The Nissan Whalen was chasing was not involved in the crash and we are working to find out why that driver was being chased.
ALEA said their Highway Patrol Division is investigating.
