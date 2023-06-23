Guntersville's 5th Annual HydroFest returns this weekend

Guntersville expects over 20,000 people to attend their 5th annual HydroFest.
Friday racers spent the day getting their boats on the water to test the course for this weekend's races.
“This is, I believe, my fourth year in a row coming to HydroFest and it's one of my favorite events of the year,” Jamie Nilsen the driver of the U-11 Hydroplane said.
“I just really enjoy the hospitality that we get from all of the volunteers and the fans and everyone here in Guntersville and I’m really looking forward to getting on the water and putting on a great show this weekend.”
The opening ceremony will begin at 10 am Saturday and will continue through Sunday evening.
The races will have several classes of boats competing hitting speeds upwards of 200 miles an hour over the span of the 2.5 mile course.
HydroFest Vendor and Venue Chairperson Kenny Shifflett has been a volunteer since the event was introduced back in 2016, and he said he's ready for a record breaking weekend.
“So we’ve had the fastest water in the south since we’ve started racing here again in 2018. This year we have high hopes for having the fastest water in the world.”
The Communications Director for Marshall County Tourism and Sports Haley Rutland said there's a large possibility history is going to be made on this year's new and improved course.
“So this year we redesigned the course so the course has wider turns so that its going to be a world record course,” Rutland said.
“So if some boat beats the world record, it will be certified. So with the wider turns these boats don’t have to slow down so they can keep that speed continuous throughout the whole course.”
Racers from all over the country came this year to compete including the first Southern Cup winner Andrew Tate.
Tate has been racing in HydroFest since his 2018 win and he has some deep family roots in Guntersville.
“My mom and my dad both raced boats in Guntersville here in the mid 80s so it’s a special place for me (...) Everyone’s super friendly and just loves having us here and it makes it just a truly enjoyable experience.”
This weekend's event was achieved with the help of over 200 volunteers along with the Marshall county officials.
Guntersville Chief of Police Jim Peterson says his department is prepared for the city's influx of people.
“We have a very large venue between the public and the race course and two pits that were operating and then we have normal things that are going on in town so it's a bit of a challenge,” said Chief Peterson.
“Fortunately, we’re 5 years in and so by the grace of god its plug and play for the most part at this point.”
If you want to see this event for yourself, you can purchase tickets at the race. It's $20 for adults and $10 for kids.
Children five and under and active military personnel, with a valid government ID, get in for free.