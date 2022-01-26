Guntersville woman indicted by federal grand jury, accused of lying to buy firearms

A federal grand jury on Wednesday returned a four-count indictment against a Guntersville woman, accused of giving false statements when purchasing firearms.
Caritina Jarquin, 46, is accused of lying to Simmons Sporting Goods Inc. on at least four occasions between March and May 2021. The indictment states she indicated she was the person buying the firearm “when in fact, as the defendant then knew, she was not the actual buyer of the firearm.”
Through this process, purchases were made for several .22-caliber rifles in Jefferson County. Jarquin now faces four counts of making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.
The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Alabama said the investigation was handled by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program to reduce violent crime.