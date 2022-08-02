Guntersville woman among 12 charged in Calhoun County meth trafficking ring

A Guntersville woman and 11 others have been indicted on multiple charges related to their alleged roles in a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy based in Calhoun County, according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Alabama.
Eight of the suspects were arrested Tuesday, while the other four were already in custody, the USAO said Tuesday. They're each accused of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and marijuana between June 2021 and June 2022, as well as each using a telephone to further a drug trafficking crime.
Those counts alone carry maximum sentences between four years and life in prison.
The following people were arrested:
- Melissa Sage Goins, 36, of Guntersville;
- Antonio Franchester "Tony" Orr, also known as "Lil T," 48, of Eastaboga;
- Brandon Maurice "BB" Butler, 34, of Lincoln;
- Thomas Terrel Truss, 50, of Oxford;
- Seth Michael Owens, 29, of Ragland;
- Gerod Montario Stripling, 35, of Eastaboga;
- Jakahri "Joc" Howard, 22, of Lincoln;
- Steven Weed, 50, of Lincoln;
- Brian Kenneth Goodwin, 44, of Pell City;
- Michael Edwin Scales Sr., 68, of Anniston;
- James Christopher Stanley, 46, of Tuscaloosa; and
- Charles Alan "Chopper" Calhoun, also known as Charles Allen Calhoun, 57, of Alpine.
Orr, Stripling and Stanley were already in jail on related charges at the state level, according to the USAO, while Truss is serving a 20-year state prison sentence for rape and sodomy.
Of the 12 indicted in the trafficking case, all but Calhoun are charged with conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Orr faces the most charges, as he is also charged with distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine and attempt to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine.
Others face the following additional charges:
- Calhoun — conspiring to distribute a substance containing cocaine;
- Howard — possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;
- Goodwin — possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine;
- Owens — possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine;
- Stripling — possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and
- Butler — possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
The multiagency investigation also led to the seizure of more than 20 kilograms of methamphetamine and 1 kilogram of cocaine, according to the USAO.
"The scope of this indictment, including charges for use of firearms and interstate communication facilities to carry out the drug trafficking operation, demonstrates the expertise of our Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force in stopping the flow of dangerous drugs into our communities," said U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona.
The case was investigated in part by the Drug Enforcement Agency and Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Officials from both agencies thanked local and state law enforcement partners for their assistance.
"In Alabama and all across our nation, DEA and our partners are determined to find drug traffickers, shut down their operations and bring them to justice," said DEA Acting Special Agent in Charge Towanda Thorne-James. "Today’s arrests are yet another strike against the powerful drug trafficking organizations whose tentacles stretch across the state border into our neighborhoods."
"This case highlights the impact multiple agencies can have when they join forces," said ATF Special Agent in Charge Mickey French. "We will continue to work together and pursue those individuals who participate in organized crime, distribute illegal and dangerous drugs, and illegally possess firearms. These types of individuals and activities wreak havoc in the communities that we serve, which is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."
Investigators were assisted by the Anniston, Oxford and Pell City police departments; 7th Judicial Circuit Major Crimes Unit; Calhoun County District Attorney’s Office; Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force; West Alabama Narcotics Task Force; Blount County Sheriff’s Department; and the Alabama National Guard Joint Counter Drug Task Force.