Guntersville triple murder suspect says intellectual disability should save him from death row

A convict accused of a triple murder while free on parole says the state should be prohibited from seeking a death sentence for him.
Jimmy Spencer says his intellectual disability makes him ineligible for a death penalty.
Spencer's motion to spare his life is based on a Supreme Court ruling that the execution of intellectually disabled individuals is cruel and unusual punishment.
Spencer is set for trial next month for the murders of Martha Reliford, Marie Martin and Martin's 7-year-old grandson Colton Lee.
They were murdered in 2018 -- a short time after Spencer was released from prison on parole.
Spencer says a neuropsychologist tested him in prison and found his IQ score within a range of 53 to 61.
Spencer also says he is illiterate, having never learned to read or write after dropping out of school in the eighth grade.
Prosecutors reject those claims. They filed a motion saying Spencer’s IQ was 80 on his admission to prison.
Prosecutors also cite Spencer's refusal to cooperate with the state's expert on a mental evaluation in May.
The judge in this case has not ruled on the death penalty motions.
Jury selection in Spencer's trial is set for Oct. 17.