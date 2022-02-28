Guntersville police: Man admits to shooting, killing Albertville man

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 15.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CST Monday was 15.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest around midday and fall below flood stage late this afternoon. It will continue to fall to 5.5 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.1 feet on 01/07/1968. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&