 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Monday was 15.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to crest around midday and
fall below flood stage late this afternoon. It will continue
to fall to 5.5 feet Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.1 feet on 01/07/1968.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Guntersville police: Man admits to shooting, killing Albertville man

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL SHOOTING WEB IMAGE.jpg

A Guntersville man is in custody after police say he admitted to shooting and killing a man Sunday.

David Isaiah Ellis, 30, of Albertville was pronounced dead at Marshall Medical Center North, said Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent.

Guntersville Police Department officers responded to a shooting call in the 1,800 block of Wiggs Street about 4:15 p.m. Sunday and found Ellis with a gunshot wound.

About an hour after the shooting, police said Zachary Chase Strickland, 20, went to the department and gave a statement that he shot the victim.

He was taken into custody and charges are expected to be filed later Monday, police said.

An autopsy on Ellis is scheduled to take place Monday.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you